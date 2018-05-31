Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to return some of the wedding gifts they received.

Initially, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked everyone to support the charities they have chosen instead of sending them wedding presents. But despite their request, a number still send them gifts.

The palace has received waves of gift boxes and parcels for the newlyweds from various companies and celebrities. But Prince Harry and Markle had to return some of the gifts that are worth millions.

"When gifts are accepted, the consent of the Member of the Royal Family should be contingent upon the enterprise undertaking not to exploit the gift for commercial purposes," the Kensington Palace official rules of receiving freebies stated (via Express).

"Gifts offered by private individuals living in the UK not personally known to the Member of the Royal Family should be refused where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself."

Bags of Love that manufactures personalized swimwear reportedly sent the couple a matching bikini and swimming trunk combo in hopes that they will wear it on their honeymoon. The royal aides discouraged such gifts to prevent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from being used for publicity.

Although others did not head Prince Harry and Markle's wedding gift request, there are also those who pledged to donate to the organizations that the couple campaigned for. For instance, Donald Trump and Melania Trump opted to contribute to one of their chosen charities.

"President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the seven charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts," White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden also announced that the government made a $5,000 donation to Pillars. The charity is dedicated to helping the children of prisoners.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, meanwhile, made a charitable donation to one of the organizations that Prince Harry and Markle endorsed. In addition, he gave the couple a "very Australian" gift that according to him "appeals to their interest."

Prince Harry and Markle are currently taking a break from their royal engagement for their honeymoon. The couple is expected to return in June for the Trooping the Colour celebration.

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Chown