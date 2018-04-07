Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding guests are likely to include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Harry, Markle and Trudeau are good friends. So, chances are high that the PM will show up at the royal wedding. Carolyn Harris, a historian and author, also believes that this is likely to happen.

"Royal weddings include both official guests and friends of the couple. Canadians have attended royal weddings in both capacities," Harris told Express.

"At Princess Margaret's wedding in 1960, future Prime Minister John Turner, a friend of the Princess, was the only Canadian invited in an unofficial role," she added.

"The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer was attended by Canada's Governor General Edward Schreyer and wife Mrs Lily Schreyer. Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, father of Justin Trudeau, also attended."

In 2011, when Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Governor General David Johnson were also invited. However, the former was not able to attend due to the ongoing election campaign.

Aside from this, Trudeau's family and the royals have known each other personally. When Trudeau was a child he watched Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding with his mom and brothers.

Also, in Trudeau's "Common Ground" memoir he revealed that he already met the People's Princess and the Prince of Wales when he was just 11. "She and Prince Charles were touring Canada at the time and I had been told she was discreetly coming over to swim some laps in the pool," Trudeau said.

Aside from Trudeau, Barack Obama and his family might attend the royal wedding too. The Obamas are also good friends with the groom-to-be.

Initially, there were reports claiming that Prince Harry and Markle were advised against inviting the Obamas for "diplomacy" reasons. However, some others believe that the former first family of the United States will be there.

"We've changed our minds on this. We think Harry is in a position that he does not have to worry about the political implications of an invite," said Rupert Adams, spokesman for the betting agency William Hill. "We feel strongly that the Obamas will get an invite."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson