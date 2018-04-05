Meghan Markle's father is getting himself familiar with British history through pictures.

The "Suits" actress' dad seems to be doing his assignment ahead of the royal wedding. Thomas Markle was spotted checking out a British picture book while sitting inside a Starbucks in the town of Rosario Beach on Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

On Wednesday, Dana Schwartz of Entertainment Weekly shared a snap of Thomas checking a book titled "Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History" on Twitter. "literally nothing is more pure than Meghan Markle's dad doing some reading to learn more about england," she wrote in the caption.

According to E! News the book was published in 1990. The publication is a section about Windsor Castle which includes St. George's Chapel where Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19.

Prince Harry and Thomas were not yet seen together. However, it is believed that the two gentlemen share a good relationship. In fact, Markle's husband-to-be has reportedly forged a close relationship with his future father-in-law.

"Talk that Harry had upset Tom with comments about their family aren't true," said Lori Davis, Thomas' friend. "He thinks Harry's a great guy – he couldn't have wished for a better son-in-law."

"Tom will call sometimes so I know how he's doing. He's happy his daughter is with Prince Harry and he's glad she's found love. He never expected this. He was expecting a quiet retirement in Mexico," another source named Allison Leber said.

Also, when Thomas spoke with The Sun about Prince Harry, he has nothing but praises for his future son-in-law.

"I think it's wonderful, I'm very delighted. I think they're (a) very good match, I'm very happy for them, Meghan and Harry," the retired lighting director said. "I love my daughter very much — Harry's a gentleman."

Thomas is expected to give Markle away on her wedding day. His other daughter, Samantha Grant, also claimed that he would give a speech at the reception.

"A father speaking at a wedding is not patriarchy, it is poetic justice," Grant said. "A proud and loving father should not be denied of the joy of speaking at his daughter's wedding." Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson