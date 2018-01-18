Meghan Markle has just received her first royal gift.

The "Suits" star has been included in the audit of the royal family with the list of annual gifts they received. The first royal gift that Markle received is an apron, The Telegraph reported. The present was given to Prince William during his solo visit to Finland in November. At about the same time, Prince Harry and Markle just announced their engagement in London.

There are not much details known about the gift other than, it was from an "individual" and was received by the Duke of Cambridge "on behalf of HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle."

An apron is a perfect present for Markle who loves working around the kitchen. In fact, she has impressive cooking skills and her signature dish is the traditional roasted chicken. "There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken," Markle told Good Housekeeping. "It's a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends."

Roasted chicken has been a significant part of Prince Harry and Markle's romance. The couple was roasting when the duke decided to pop the big question to the actress weeks before they publicly announced their engagement.

"It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee," Markle recalled of Prince Harry's proposal. "As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"

In addition, doing a cooking show is one of the side hustles Markle could do to earn money when she becomes an official part of the royal family. The "Horrible Bosses" actress can still make some cash on her own after the royal wedding by doing her own business. There is no protocol forbidding the royals to do business ventures.

In related news, Prince Charles reportedly suggested that Prince Harry and Markle hire his consultant, Michael Fawcett, to organize the reception for the upcoming wedding. However, the couple declined to heed his advice due to the controversies that involved Fawcett.

There are rumors that this has caused a rift between the father and son. However, Prince Harry and Markle have a good reason why they opt to find their own organizer. Fawcett has been involved in bullying and has a reputation for resigning from his job.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor