Queen Elizabeth II is expected to give an extravagant wedding gift to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The "Suits" actress and her fiancé encouraged their royal fans to give to the charities they support instead of sending them presents on their wedding day. However, the queen is believed to be generous to the couple.

According to Zahra Mulroy, social audience editor of Mirror, Prince Harry and Markle are likely to receive their own stately home from the queen. Her Majesty gifted Prince William and Kate Middleton Anmer Hall in 2011, so, she will likely give the same present Prince Harry and Markle.

There are speculations that Queen Elizabeth II will give the York Cottage to the couple. The York cottage served as King George V and Queen Mary's home following their wedding in 1893. King George V reportedly loved York Cottage because it resembles "three Merrie England pubs joined together."

The estate is located at the queen's private Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Since it is in close proximity to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Anmer Hall home, the fab four would have a lot of time together.

According to royal finance expert David McClure, this is likely to happen because giving newlyweds country estate is keeping with royal traditions.

"It's their sanctuary, it keeps them sane. William and Kate would do that with Anmer, they’d just disappear," McClure said. "William got a place on the Sandringham estate at Anmer and my hunch is that if he (Harry) gets a place in the country, he and Meghan might want to be nearer London and as such somewhere in the Home Counties might be preferable."

Aside from the property, the queen is expected to give Prince Harry and Markle new titles. There are rumors that the couple will be the Duke and Duchess of Connaught.

However, a number do not agree to this. According to Joe McGowan, a resident of County Sligo, "it would be appalling and an anathema to any real Irish person."

"If they want to give dukedoms over in England, they can give them away in abundance," McGowan continued. "It doesn't bother me. But they should keep their noses out of Connaught."

Aside from being a Duchess, Markle will likely enjoy the Her Royal Highness (HRH) title too. "Barring any weird, unheard-of rule, Meghan will most likely enjoy the title of 'Her Royal Highness' upon marrying Harry," the managing editor of Daily Break said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson