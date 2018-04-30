What happens during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding rehearsals?

ITV's "Invitation to a Royal Wedding" featured Prince Harry and Markle's wedding dress rehearsal as portrayed by schoolchildren from Windsor. Trevor McDonald and Julie Etchingham revisited the previous royal weddings and were invited to the dress run.

The program shows the schoolchildren in full royal costume to represent the members of the royal family. Aside from the bride and groom, someone plays as Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and more.

"In royal Windsor, Trevor and I have an invitation to an exclusive dress rehearsal for the royal wedding," Etchingham said (via Express). "Excitement is mounting as the royal wedding shows hints of a departure from what's gone before."

"As the royal procession approaches the altar, here comes the bride on her father’s arm," McDonald added. "Waiting for her, His Royal Highness Prince Harry with his brother Prince William, the best man."

"With the decision to place schoolchildren at the heart of this royal wedding, one local school is playing out how they think the ceremony might go," he explained.

In the latter part of the documentary, the children were asked to give advice for the royal couple after playing their roles. However, a number of the viewers were not pleased as they found that part of the documentary not relevant.

"Why are they asking these kids for wedding advice on #InvitationToARoyalWedding #ITV?" Katie wrote on Twitter.





"What the hell... Just caught the last 5 of #InvitationToARoyalWedding and they asking kids to give advice to Harry and Megan... FFS," Stephen Brown added.

Meanwhile, some users were fed up with royal documentaries. "Can you please stop forcing this royal propaganda crap upon us and give us some proper, scripted entertainment?" Johnny Collaro wrote.

In related news, it is believed that Prince Harry and Markle have started their wedding rehearsals already. In the past weeks, the couple was reportedly spotted at their wedding venue multiple times.

"My spies in Windsor have spotted the pair going into St George's Chapel on three occasions in the past couple of weeks," Charlotte Griffiths wrote. "Says my source: 'They always come when it's getting late, and one evening they must have had dinner with the Dean as they went into his house for a couple of hours before leaving quite late.'"

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones