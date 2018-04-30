Meghan Markle could pick one of her best friends to be her maid of honor.

The "Suits" actress has developed a close bond with a number popular celebrities and people in the entertainment industry, including author Lindsay Roth and stylist Jessica Mulroney. As the royal wedding approaches, it has been speculated that one of the two women could serve as Markle's maid of honor.

"They have been BFFs since college. Everyone was gossiping about how Lindsay is going to be the Maid of Honour," one source told Caroline Graham of Daily Mail. "But then, a week ago, we were told to keep quiet."

Markle and Roth have maintained their close bond throughout the years. They have traveled together to New York, Greece and St. Barts in the Carribean. The "Horrible Bosses" actress also served as the author's chief bridesmaid during her wedding, so Markle might return the favor.

However, many are also rooting for Mulroney. In January, an insider told Us Weekly that Markle is having a maid of honor instead of a chief bridesmaid. At that time, the publication proposed that Markle will pick her stylist friend.

Mulroney has been a big help to Prince Harry and Markle's relationship. When their royal romance was publicized, the couple would reportedly hide in the Mulroney's plush home to avoid photographers and reporters who descended on the actress' home.

Another source also claimed that Mulroney has been very helpful when it comes to Markle's wedding preparations. In fact, the future royal turned to Mulroney for advice. "Jessica is Meghan’s BFF (best friend forever) and has been a huge influence," an insider told Express. "Meghan's turned to her for advice on everything from the dress, the flowers, decorations in church, the wedding lunch — and even the seating plan. She is the real power behind the throne in this royal wedding and has been invaluable."

Mulroney lives in Toronto, but she and Markle reportedly talk on the phone regularly. The source added that Prince Harry's fiancée wanted her best friend to be with her at the final fitting of her wedding gown.

"Meg wanted Jess at the final fitting as it'll be the most famous dress of the year and she's quite nervous about it," the source continued. "It all went really well and they were delighted with the result."

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland