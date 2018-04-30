Meghan Markle will have a double on her wedding day.

One of Markle's lookalike will be attending her royal wedding with Prince Harry. According to Sarah Mhlanga, 35, her mum, Debra Green, was awarded an OBE for her charity work. Green is among the 1,200 guests invited to the anticipated nuptials and she is her mother's plus one.

"I was thrilled when mum was invited and asked me to be her plus one. Meghan has changed my life and so it is fitting that I will get to see her on her wedding day, I'm so excited," Mhlanga said (via Mirror). "Hopefully I won't get mistaken for the real Meghan."

Green runs the Christian charity Reclaim Our Communities. Mhlanga was very happy about the invite because her mom worked so hard for the charity.

"When the letter for mum to attend the wedding arrived we couldn't believe it. It's such an honour. She works so hard for the charity," she added.

Just like Markle, Mhlanga is an actress and a charity worker. She has been a professional lookalike to the "Horrible Bosses" star since Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement last year due to her resemblance to the future royal. She now earns thousands for events and publicity campaigns.

"Meghan-mania has gripped the whole country but I'm loving it. I've been so busy," Mhlanga added.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple's nuptials are deemed as a public event and the nation is encouraged to celebrate for their union. They will have a carriage procession after their wedding ceremony.

However, according to an insider, Markle initially wanted a private ceremony. She didn't wish for a celebration that's as grand as Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011.

"Meghan wanted it to be their wedding – it was her request for it to be much more private than Kate and William's wedding," the source said. However, Markle's request was denied because "the Palace received thousands of letters saying the public want to be part of the wedding."

Markle was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson. They were very in love with each other, so their friends were shocked when she suddenly broke up with him.

"A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post," Andrew Morton wrote in his new biography "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess." "Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"

