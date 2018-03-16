Queen Elizabeth has just given her formal consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

The "Suits" star and the Duke are about to tie the knot in a few weeks. Ahead of their nuptials, the monarch released a statement saying that she has given her approval for their upcoming wedding. Prince Harry is fifth-in-line to the throne and still needs the queen's permission before he gets married.

"My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council," the queen said in a written statement shared on Twitter.

According to People, there are two more pages in the document and it states the same thing, reiterating the queen's approval to Prince Harry and Markle's marriage.

The publication noted that Her Majestys' approval for the couple was given in the early days of their relationship. However, in the past, it was not the case.

The royals are prohibited from marrying a divorcee. In fact, Princess Margaret broke off with Captain Peter Townsend because he was previously married. Meanwhile, King Edward VIII was abdicated from the throne when he decided to marry the twice-divorced American, Wallis Simpson.

Aside from the fact that Prince Harry is unlikely to be king, he likely gets his grandmother's approval because the monarch couldn't say "no" to him. "If Harry asks for something, the Queen would say yes as she adores him," a member of the royal family said.

This was reportedly the reason Markle was allowed to join her fiancé and his family last Christmas. The actress is the first royal fiancée to join the most popular British family. When Kate Middleton and Prince William were engaged, they still spent the holidays apart.

Meanwhile, the royal fans are very pleased with Queen Elizabeth II's statement. However, some are taken aback after learning Markle's first name.

It turns out that the "Horrible Bosses" actress' first name is not "Meghan" but "Rachel." Surprisingly, Markle's name in her hit TV series on USA Network "Suits" is also "Rachel." This means that while she was acting out her character, she was actually using her given name.

Photo: Getty Images/Ian Vogler