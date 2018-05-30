Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's honeymoon destination remains unconfirmed as the couple has reportedly changed it from time to time for safety reasons.

"The honeymoon destination has changed a few times since they started planning," Omid Scobie said, according to Bustle. "If a location leaks prior to travel, it compromises their safety on the trip, and they'll be advised by their protection team to change plans."

Just recently, TMZ reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. The couple will reportedly be staying at "The Royal Retreat." One source claimed that the resort ordered some gear and goodies that they don't normally keep on hand.

The publication didn't provide dates as to when Prince Harry and Markle will arrive in Canada. But the British and Canadian security was expected to be involved.

A day after the report, the Canadian resort issued a statement denying Prince Harry and Markle's stay. According to the luxury hotel, while they have a history of serving the royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't book them.

"Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay," the resort's property representative told People.

Prince Harry and Markle were initially expected to visit Namibia for their honeymoon. In fact, Marissa Lassman predicted that the newlyweds would make a stop to Bostwana.

"A trip to this part of the world should always begin with Namibia and end in Botswana," Lassman said. "Whilst Namibia is scenically astonishing, the level of camps and lodges cannot compete with the quality of what you'd find in Botswana. Far better to end the trip on a real high!"

Prince Harry and Markle were last seen together at Prince Charles' garden party where the new duchess made her debut as an official royal. During the event, Markle was seen holding hands with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The couple is expected to be away from work in the next few weeks for their honeymoon. Prince Harry and Markle are expected to return in June for the Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.

