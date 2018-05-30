Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is returning to her usual routine after the royal wedding.

Markle's mom is already back in Los Angeles after attending the former "Suits" actress nuptials to Prince Harry. On Sunday, Ragland was spotted running errands. She was even photographed making a stop at an ATM.

During the said sighting, Ragland wore a pair of running shorts by brand C9 Champion, a line of an athletic brand that is exclusively offered by Target. She paired it with a plain white T-shirt, flat tan sandals and dark shades.

On the same day, she was also seen attending a yoga class. She was spotted wearing a black spandex, purple shirt and black Nike jacket as she arrived for her workout. After an hour, Markle's mom looked refreshed while carrying a towel as she headed back to her car.

Ragland was the only member of Markle's family who attended the royal wedding. The Duchess of Sussex invited her father, Thomas Markle Sr., too. Unfortunately, he underwent a major heart surgery and couldn't make it to her big day.

Ragland arrived in London and visited Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles where they enjoyed tea together. She was also said to meet Queen Elizabeth II prior to Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials.

In the run-up to Markle's wedding day, her half-sister Samantha and half-brother Tom, have been urging the royal family to give them an invite. Samantha insisted that their family should be present and even slammed Prince Harry for allowing his bride to ignore the Markles.

After the royal wedding, Samantha threw shade at Ragland. "I never said that 'Doria hogged the limelight' at the wedding. She looked more like the hockey player in the penalty box," Samantha wrote on Twitter. "She was probably sitting there crying because she knew that she sold out in cashed in bigger than anyone, and that she isolated our dad. Guilty."

In another post, Markle's estranged sister said that she didn't feel snubbed that she was not invited to Prince Harry and Markle's wedding because none on Ragland's side was invited either.

"No one in my father's side of the family was invited and neither was anyone on Doria's side of the family... you can't hold that against her," she said in an interview with 2DayFM. "The traffic there would have been chaotic. I was more comfortable watching it from home. But I certainly don't feel snubbed, because no one was invited."

