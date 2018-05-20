Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just tied the knot.

The former actress is officially a royal after exchanging "I Do's" with Prince Harry. Here are the highlights of Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding.

Prince Charles walks the bride down the aisle

The "Horrible Bosses" father, Thomas Markle Sr. was supposed to be the one to give her away on her big day. Unfortunately, he got involved in a photo scandal and opted to withdraw. Markle Sr. also got a major heart surgery this week and needs to stay in the hospital for a few more days.

Markle announced on Thursday that her father couldn't make it on her wedding day. Thus, Prince Charles walked her down the aisle, BBC reported.

Vows

Prince Harry and Markle made a similar wedding vow. Many noted that the "Suit" star didn't promise to obey her husband just like Princess Diana.

Prince Harry recited his vow first. "I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward," he said. "For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

Markle said the same statement. "I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow," the new royal said.

First Kiss

Prince Harry and Markle didn't disappoint royal fans when they shared their first public kiss as a married couple at the steps of St. George's Chapel before departing for their carriage ride. Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and Prince William and Kate Middleton made theirs at the Buckingham Palace balcony. Since the newlyweds couldn't return there in time, they just recreated the balcony kiss.

People noted that this is Prince Harry and Markle's first public kiss. The royal made headlines during the Invictus Games closing ceremony after giving the former actress a kiss on the cheek.

Carriage Ride

Prince Harry and Markle took a carriage ride throughout the town of Windsor in the Ascot Landau Carriage. Based on the photos during their procession, the newlyweds look happy. They were photographed smiling and waving to the crowd.

Celebrity Guests

Among the highlights of the event were the big personalities who witnessed the royal wedding. Idris Elba, Oprah and couple George and Amal Clooney were present.

Elton John was also spotted wearing a suit and glasses. Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, David and Victoria Beckham were in attendance too.

Markle's close friend Priyanka Chopra arrived with the bride's "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer and Janina Gavankar. Gina Torres was among the guests too.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski