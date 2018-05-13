Meghan Markle and Prince Harry overlooked Queen Elizabeth II's official composer for their royal wedding.

Judith Weir, the first woman to be Master of the Queen's Music, revealed that she didn't receive any invite to contribute to Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. She added that if she was asked, she was more than willing to comply.

"I haven't been asked to compose a piece, but I would have done," Weir told Richard Eden of Daily Mail. "It isn't technically a State occasion. It's going to be a very big event, and I'm sure the couple have put a lot of thought into their musical choices."

In April, the palace released a list of performers for Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding. Among the entertainers who received the honor of showcasing their talent at the royal wedding are 19-year-old cello prodigy Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.

Markle personally called Kanneh-Mason and the teen cellist who won BBC Young Musician 2016 was delighted. "I'm so excited and honored to perform at Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding," he said.

"I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes! What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can't wait!" he added

There will also be an orchestra comprising of members from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia with Elin Manahan Thomas. David Blackadder will play the trumpet while Luke Bond will play the organ. The State Trumpeters from all ranks of the Band of the Household Cavalry will also participate.

In related news, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Ed Sheeran has received an invitation to perform at the royal wedding too. However, the source was not sure if the "Perfect" singer already confirmed.

"Ed Sheeran has yet to confirm but I'm not sure you turn down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," ET royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said while adding hat Sheeran is the perfect singer for the evening reception. "People love his romantic love songs so he's an ideal candidate for that first dance and I think Harry has always enjoyed Ed Sheeran."

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall