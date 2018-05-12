Meghan Markle's wedding dress will be a "little sexy" according to an expert.

Markle's bridal gown will remain a secret until her big day. However, many fashion experts are sharing their thoughts about the anticipated dress.

According to wedding dress expert Lori Allen, the actress' gown will move slightly away from modestly. But it would be something that Markle can get away with.

"It could be a v-neck, still keeping modest but a little sexy because she does like fitted things," Allen told Express. "We all watch 'Suits', we all see those straight skirts and her blouse and everything super fitted to show her great figure. So this will show that but I think it’s in a way that she can get away with."

As for who designed Markle's wedding dress, she also believed that Ralph & Russo was hired for the job.

"My prediction is a Ralph & Russo gown: my prediction is this gown is going to be lightly embroidered and beaded like almost a light, organic-looking lace because she liked that top of that other dress so much but I see it being all over the whole dress," she said.

As for the design she predicted that it will have a "super long train" and "wispy long veil." "The bodice is lined and then the neck comes to more of a jewel neck because she does have to be covered getting married in the church," she added.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, Markle's dress will "tick all the right boxes: traditional, elegant, sophisticated, memorable, and fitting." She added that it will not upstage Middleton's bridal gown.

As for Markle wearing a veil at the royal wedding, the managing editor of Daily Break, Kelly Lynch, thinks that it's possible considering that Princess Diana and Kate Middleton wore one. However, there is no rule dictating a royal bride to do so.

"Both Diana and Kate wore veils over their faces as they were walked down the aisle," Lynch said. "I'll never forget watching Kate's dad, Michael, lift his daughter's veil at the altar before giving her hand to Prince William. I think the veil adds to the tradition, fantasy and pageantry surrounding a big wedding, especially a royal one."

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland