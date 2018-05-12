Princess Diana's former private secretary has some tips for Meghan Markle to survive the royal family.

It's been over eight decades since the last American attached herself to the most popular family in Britain. Unfortunately, Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII's love story did not receive the warm support that Prince Harry and Markle enjoy today.

Nevertheless, joining the royal family would not be easy. So, Patrick Jephson, the late Princess of Wales' private secretary offers Prince Harry's fiancée advice to survive her future in-laws.

"The one key skill Meghan absolutely must perfect is how to avoid being seen as any kind of a destabilising force," Jephson wrote. "In the whispering labyrinth of the court, unexpected surprises, even nice ones, can be misinterpreted as threats. Anything new or unknown, until it is proven to be harmless, will therefore be treated with suspicion — even hostility. When you're in the dynasty business, everything is subjected to the ultimate test: will this person/thing/idea/development help or hinder the survival of the current royal line?"

Jephson added that Marke's primary function is to support the crown. She should avoid bringing it into disrepute and act and should be non-political for national unity.

"The bottom line is that, as a princess, she has no remit to save the world or anything in it. Or preach at us, admonish us or signal any fashionable virtue," he continued.

Jephson also advised Markle to be true to herself, to seek out the best advice and leave her showbiz days behind. In addition, he suggested that the "Horrible Bosses" actress keeps her opinion to herself.

"Being royal means that you will automatically always be heard, even when you just whisper," Jephson explained. "Despite having a powerful platform on which to share her views, insights, big ideas, wishes and prejudices, Her Majesty has resolutely kept her opinions to herself. "

Markle is known for being outspoken, especially when it comes to her advocacies for women. However, not everyone was impressed with her boldness.

Rachel Johnson, a British editor and journalist slammed Markle for this. The TV presenter also deemed the future royal as out of tune in the fab four that included Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

"Wow. I'm all for women being empowered and using their voices and people (ie men) 'hearing' them. But this was risky on a couple of fronts," Johnson wrote. "Over here, we secretly don't like women who speak out too loudly and often (I should know), let alone women who order other women to speak out and men to listen."

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville