Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just found their soul mate in each other.

Majority of the body language experts agree that the "Suits" actress and Prince Harry are compatible. In fact, due to their similarities, they tend to mirror each other at times. According to an astrologer, the couple's compatibility may extend to their bedroom.

"Their romantic stars are truly in beautiful alignment: Meghan's Moon, indicator of feelings and emotional needs, is placed in social, artistic Libra, and so is Harry's Venus, the love planet," Mirjam Schneider told Express.

Prince Harry and Markle share the same interests. "They both enjoy stimulating conversations about style, beauty, and all the finer things in life," she continued. "These two love pleasing each other, because Libra is always interested in the other person's wants and needs!"

"Mars colliding with Venus means that the more passionate and vivacious they behave, the better their need for sparks and stimulation will be satisfied," Schneider continued. "This sexy cosmic combo, while always on the hunt for something fun to do, loves a really good challenge to test the limits - This may very well extend into the bedroom!"

Schneider is not the first astrologer to speak positively about Markle and Prince Harry's sex life. According to Linda Joyce, the couple's relationship in the bedroom will be "fabulous"

In related news, according to body language expert Elizabeth Kuhnke, Markle is more compatible to Prince Harry compared to her ex-husband Trevor Engelson. The "Body Language: Learn How To Read Others and Communicate With Sexual Confidence" author examined the actress' photos with the two men and noticed her "tensed" and "distanced" relationship with the producer.

"In summary, while some photos of Meghan and Trevor demonstrate physical closeness, the same photos also show tension and stiffness, particularly in her body, suggesting that the couple weren't emotionally in tune. Trevor seemed to have been more in love with Meghan than she with him," Kuhnke explained.

However, she observed a different connection between Markle and her current fiance. The couple feels the same way about each other.

"In contrast, Meghan appears happier and freer with Harry than she was with Trevor," Kuhnke added. "They present a unified front, posing as one, reflecting and matching each other's facial expressions, movements and gestures. This behavior indicates they are on the same page and that their relationship is harmonious," the expert said.

Photo: Getty Images/David Parker