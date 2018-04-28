Meghan Markle didn't wish for a grand royal wedding for her and Prince Harry.

In a few weeks, the "Suits" actress will walk down the aisle to exchange "I do's" with Prince Harry. The royal wedding is considered a national celebration and thousands of individuals from the public are invited.

However, according to Francesca Specter of Daily Express, a source told her that it was not what Markle really wanted in the first place. Markle wanted her nuptials with Prince Harry to be "much more private" than Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011.

"The carriage wasn't going to happen," the source told the publication. "Meghan wanted it to be their wedding – it was her request for it to be much more private than Kate and William's wedding."

Although Markle wanted the ceremony to be solemn and private, her request was denied because the public wished to be part of her big day. Thus, the couple had to give in.

"The Palace received thousands of letters saying the public want to be part of the wedding," the insider continued.

Prince Charles was reportedly the one who asked for a carriage procession similar to Prince Edward and Sophie so the public can "enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

Markle was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson. The exes were reportedly so in love, but the actress suddenly ended their romance to the surprise of their friends.

"A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post," Andrew Morton wrote in his new biography "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess." "Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"

David Jones talked with the ex-couple's common friends and learned that Markle changed when she landed the biggest role in her career. "After finally attaining the fame she had craved via 'Suits' it seems she began to change," Jones wrote.

When Markle split with Engelson, she also had a fall out with her childhood best friend, Ninaki Priddy.

"What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock," Priddy said. "All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated, very calculated, in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends."

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

