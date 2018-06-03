Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot just weeks ago, and Jayne Wallace, a renowned psychic, is predicting the future of their marriage.

During an interview with Express, Wallace said that in about 18 months, the royal couple will announce their pregnancy. The former actress will also be pregnant with a baby boy. The psychic added that Prince Harry and Markle are guaranteed to have one child, but she feels they will have two.

However, Harry T, a celebrity psychic, previously claimed that Markle and Prince Harry will have twin daughters.

“I see an amazing future… I think Meghan is incredible for Harry and I actually see babies for them. I see girls around Harry more so than Prince William… I think Prince Harry will have two daughters and possibly a boy as well. I wonder if there’s a possibility of twins for them even?” he said (via Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Wallace also talked about the couple’s marriage and said that they are a perfect fit for each other.

“Meghan and Harry have a really deep emotional, mental, and spiritual connection and they’re very compatible which is rare. It’s pure love. Meghan is honest, down to earth and real, and she can give Harry so much emotionally and spiritually,” she said.

Additionally, Prince Harry and Markle have also faced some family-related struggles years ago. Prince Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, passed away in 1997. Before this, the Princess of Wales divorced Prince Harry’s dad, Prince Charles.

Markle’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle Sr., also divorced when she was still very young. Her half-siblings, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr., continue to throw shade at her on social media and via their respective interviews.

“Both of them had different pasts, but emotionally they’ve been through so much with Meghan and her parents and Harry had his issues as well. They both have that in common, which is what makes them connect as well,” she said.

