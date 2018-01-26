Prince Harry will be heading to Botswana, Africa next week, but without his fiancée, Meghan Markle.

A palace source told People that the 33-year-old prince is in Africa for a private working trip. Prince Harry will also be seeing “organizations working in conservation, particularly those affecting wildlife, across the region.”

He has already started his official visit on Monday and met up with Tshekedi Khama, the minister for environment and natural resources, conservation and tourism. Early next week, Prince Harry will be heading to Botswana – a place that is very close to his heart.

Following his engagement to Meghan Markle, the couple sat down for an interview with BBC News. They revealed that Botswana is very important for them because that was where they went on Markle’s 36th birthday. Prince Harry also sourced out the central diamond in Markle’s engagement ring from Botswana.

Other details about Prince Harry’s trip to Africa are still being kept under wraps. But it is believed that he will also spend some time at the two associations he is leading. He is the president of African Parks, and he also happens to be a patron at the Rhino Conservation Botswana.

As of late, it is still unclear why Markle did not join her fiancé on his Africa trip. But she and Prince Harry are expected to attend their first official evening affair on Feb. 1, which means that Prince Harry will return to London before then.

The Endeavor Fund Awards will serve as Markle’s first official evening affair. There are speculations suggesting that the “Suits” alum will wear a floor-length gown to the event. However, some royal fans also believe that Markle will wear something that could break royal tradition.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to give a speech at the awards show, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The Endeavor Fund Awards is aimed at recognizing servicemen and women who are sick or injured. Prince Harry and Markle will have the chance to meet the ill and wounded servicemen and women at the gathering.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Royal Salute