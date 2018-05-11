Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding is boosting British patriotism.

A new survey by Mintel revealed that the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and Markle have increased national pride. The poll was answered by 4,000 individuals, Daily Mail reported.

Thirty-six percent of respondents admitted to feeling more patriotic about the event. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of respondents aged between 16 and 24 confessed that the royal wedding is making them want to find out more about the Windsors by watching films or TV shows that feature the family.

In addition, one in five Americans (19 percent) showed interest in visiting British royal attractions. The figure increased to 28 percent among 18 to 24-year-old respondents.

"As well as a morale booster for Brits, the considerable global media attention the royal wedding is attracting also underlines the commercial opportunities for 'Brand Britain,'" Mintel spokesperson Jack Duckett said.

He added that Markle and Prince Harry's wedding has been encouraging people to visit British landmarks. This is expected to last beyond the royal wedding which will likely give British brands a huge boost.

"While the British royal family has long been popular with older generations, in recent years the celebrity nature of the younger royals, as well as shows such as Netflix's 'The Crown,' have helped bolster interest in the British monarchy among younger adults - both at home and abroad," Duckett added. "This only expands the commercial benefits of this wedding, as it brings 'Brand Britain' to a younger, global audience."

In related news, the weather on Prince Harry and Markle's wedding day may not be favorable. According to long-range forecast, there will be heavy rain next weekend.

"At the current moment it looks like there is a threat for some showers around southern England and the Midlands," Tyler Roys, a meteorologist for AccuWeather, told Daily Star. "There is low confidence for a steady rain on the day of the wedding."

"The reason for the potential unsettled weather is that an area of low pressure will be around northwestern Europe during the time period," Roys explained. "Confidence again is low on the location of where the low pressure will set up. Temperatures will be around normal for the time of the year 17-18 Celsius (61-63 Fahrenheit)."

However, despite reports of heavy rain, some bet that the couple will wed on the hottest day of the year. "Harry and Meghan’s big day is edging closer and the latest odds suggest it could well be a sweltering one," Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said (via Express).

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones