Meghan Markle previously revealed that two things she can’t live without when traveling. And since Markle will have plenty of trips as a royal, her past interview resurfaced online.

There are two things that the former actress never goes without when traveling especially overseas. She told Birchbox that she always brings her dryer sheets, and she keeps them inside her luggage. Dryer sheets are used with tumble dryers and they also help reduce static on clothes.

“Your clothes will smell fresh when you arrive – and especially when you return home!” she said.

In 2014, she told Allure that she always travels with a bottle of tea tree oil in tow.

“It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time,” she said.

And when it comes to makeup and other products for the face, Markle once said that it is important to bring multipurpose items. “Pack your favorite multiuse stick and face spritz for a quick touch up on cheek, lips, face when you land.

Markle will be marrying Prince Harry on May 19, and they will most likely go on a honeymoon outside the United Kingdom. During their upcoming trip, Markle will most likely bring her travel essentials along with her.

In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton went on a honeymoon in Seychelles. Prince Charles and Princess Diana went to the Mediterranean. By the looks of it, Markle and Prince Harry won’t go to these two destinations for their honeymoon.

There are speculations suggesting that the couple could go to Botswana, Africa, since the place is very close to their hearts. Markle is also fond of going to the beach so she and her soon to be husband may also head to the Caribbean.

