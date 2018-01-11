Meghan Markle has shared a lot of personal things on her social media accounts that her fans will probably miss after she deleted it.

The "Suits" actress used to be active on Twitter and Instagram. However, as Markle's romance with Prince Harry gets serious, her activity on her social media becomes less. On Wednesday, she surprised everyone when she deleted both accounts.

According to Sky News, those who want to keep updated about Prince Harry's fiancée will now have to follow the Kensington Palace social media accounts. It will be the one to publish Markle's pictures. But there will be no more inspirational quotes, photos of her dogs and celebrity friends that fans will surely miss.

Here are some of the posts that Markle's followers will probably never see again now that the "Horrible Bosses" star no longer has her own social media accounts.

Spooning Bananas

Before Markle and Prince Harry confirmed their romance, the "Remember Me" star shared a photo of two bananas spooning. She captioned it with "sleep tight." Many of her fans believe that it was a homage to her now-fiancé.

Bikini Yoga Workout

Markle is very open to her followers about her whereabouts and exercise routine. She loves yoga and used to share some photos of her working out in a bikini doing some yoga poses.

"Yoga is my thing," Markle said."There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga... increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

Following the deletion of her account, the actress might not be sharing any similar shots in the future.

Pet Dogs

Markle loves her pet dogs, Guy and Bogart. In fact, she has several shots cuddling them on Instagram. Unfortunately, this will be another thing that her fans will no longer see or hear about in the future.

Throwback Baby Photos

Markle loves to share throwback photos when she was still a baby with her mom or dad. This time, there might be no more shots similar to it.

Snaps with Celebrity Friends

Just like anyone, Markle also takes time to bond with her celebrity friends like Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams. Now that she has no control over what to post and what not to as she no longer has her own social media accounts, fans will have to follow her celebrity friends to check an update about them.

What will you miss most on Markle's Instagram and Twitter? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski