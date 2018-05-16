Meghan Markle is brokenhearted after her father announced that he will no longer attend her wedding.

Just days prior to Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials, her father, Thomas Markle Sr., was involved in a scandal. He reportedly received cash for some staged photos in the run-up of the royal wedding. To avoid embarrassing the royal family and the bride-to-be, Markle's dad opted to withdraw from the event.

"Meghan is devastated that her father isn't making it," a source told Us Weekly. "She has been very upset and would very much like for Tom to be at the wedding. She never disinvited him. She has always wanted him there."

According to Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., their dad was embarrassed and sorry for what happened. In fact, he was planning to apologize to the couple.

However, Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, denied Thomas Jr.'s statement. She insisted that their father is not on speaking terms with their brother. She also called him a "lying scumbag."

"My father does not speak to my brother!" Samantha wrote on Twitter. "my brother is a lying scumbag to suggest that my father should apologize about anything. my brother said publicly apologize for stealing from my father to the extent of being disowned! @DailyMail should be sued!"

Meanwhile, Samantha took the blame for their dad's controversial staged photos. According to her, the idea was from her, and their father only did it to reinvent his image, not to gain money.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal," Samantha wrote.

According to an insider, Markle was not surprised that Samantha was involved. However, the future royal was reportedly "hurt" that her father agreed to collaborate with her estranged half-sister.

"Meghan is disappointed that her father hasn't spoken up and stopped his children from trashing her in the press," the source said. "Instead, she sees his collaboration with Samantha, who Meghan feels he is much closer to, and it hurts her."

