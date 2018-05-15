Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland is the leading candidate to give her away on her big day after her father announced that he is no longer coming for the event.

Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., who was involved in a staged photo scandal won't make it to her and Prince Harry's nuptials. Thomas was supposed to be the one to give Markle away, but since he will not be around, her mom may take over the role.

According to TMZ, the actress' mother is the frontrunner to give Markle away on her wedding. The yoga instructor has been keeping a low-profile lately which may change over the weekend.

The idea of Ragland giving her daughter away is possible. According to an insider, the "Suits" star has always wanted to have her mom walk her down the aisle.

"I've heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment," an insider told Us Weekly earlier this year.

As for Markle's dad not coming to her wedding, he confessed that he wanted to attend the wedding badly. In fact, he left the hospital early after suffering a heart attack six days ago for her daughter's nuptials.

Markle's half-sister, Samantha, also said earlier that their dad wanted to give the future royal away.

"I'm sure he wants to walk her down the aisle. I know he wants to do it," Samantha said. "He's a shy guy now, he's a quiet man, but he'll speak when he feels it's appropriate. He gave me permission to say how happy he is, but he'll talk when he's ready."

However, after being involved in a photo scandal, Thomas decided to not attend the royal wedding anymore. According to him, he agreed to stage photos, not for the money but to recast his image.

He has been offered $50,000 to $100,000 for interviews and turned all of them down. He thought that working with a paparazzi agency wouldn't harm him.

He admitted that his photos look "stupid and hammy." He regrets working with a paparazzi agency and opts to skip the royal wedding to keep the royal family and his daughter from embarrassment.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

