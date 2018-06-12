Meghan Markle officially became a member of the royal family when she married Prince Harry on May 19. By merely uttering the words, “I do,” the former “Suits” star quickly transitioned from a Hollywood actress to the Duchess of Sussex.

However, her style evolution from one role to another was a much longer journey, mixed with both fashion faux pas and praiseworthy style moments.

The Los Angeles native got her start in the entertainment industry thanks to roles on “General Hospital “ and “Deal or No Deal.” Markle finally got her big break when she landed a role on the series “Suits” as Rachel Zane. After nabbing the part as a female lead, she started hitting red carpets and making style statements.

Although Markle eventually traded in the bright lights of Hollywood for a residence at Kensington Palace, one thing that has remained a constant in her life is an evolving sense of fashion.

When Markle hit the red carpet back in 2012 for the USA Network and Mr. Porter.com Presents “A Suits Story,” the actress wore a black sequined off-the-shoulder dress.

Even though the gown probably wouldn’t be deemed appropriate for a royal soirée, the actress’ style choice was a hit by Hollywood standards.

By 2016, Markle traded in her flashy attire for a more contemporary look. During her appearance at the P.S. Arts’ The pARTy, the future Duchess of Sussex wore a Veronica Beard Boca combo romper with a Veronica Beard Orchid Chambray Upcollar Jacket.

Although Markle has already experienced some major fashion moments since being thrust into the spotlight because of her romance with Prince Harry, she has also received some criticism from loyal followers of the royal family.

When the actress attended Queen Elizabeth’s birthday celebration on June 9, she wore a baby pink off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress paired with a matching Philip Treacy hat.

While Markle appeared to be wearing a simple ensemble at the Trooping the Colour event, the new Duchess of Sussex was criticized for showing her shoulders at the annual event, where members of the royal family typically dress in long sleeves.

This isn’t the first time Markle has bared some skin during a royal engagement. On her wedding day, the 36-year-old wore a floor-length Givenchy gown featuring a bateau neckline, a triple silk organza underskirt and a lace veil representing the distinctive flowers of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

This time around, Markle was praised for her unique fashion choice as well as the decision to incorporate a piece of history into her wedding gown.

The actress has been a member of the royal family for a little more than three weeks and there is still plenty of room for more fashion mishaps in the future. However, there are several royal rules in place to help steer her in the right direction while she makes history as the first person to ever hold the title of Duchess of Sussex.

