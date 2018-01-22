Meghan Markle may get some inspiration from the designs of Kate and Pippa Middleton's wedding dresses for her own gown.

For Tracey Lea Sayer, fashion director of The Sun, the "Suits" star is "way cooler than Kate or Pippa, in a slick, red carpet, Hollywood sort of way that Brits just can't seem to do." However, Sayer thinks that the Markle's wedding dress is "likely to be more Pippa than Kate."

Sayer, who is also the fashion director of Fabulous magazine, suggested that if she is to design Markle's gown for her royal wedding with Prince Harry, she would go for "something sleek and modern." Sayer will not include a vintage silhouette similar to the Duchess of Cambridge. There will also be no lashing lace like Pippa's. For her "smooth, sharp, sculptured and ever-so-simple would look amazing" on Prince Harry's fiancée.

Sayer also recognized Markle traits of being independent and decisive. The fashion designer believes that Markle knows her own mind and may likely make her own choice for her wedding gown. "When choosing a wedding dress she will want it to be completely different to both Kate and Pippa," Sayer wrote. "So who will she choose as the designer? It could be Victoria Beckham, Harlow girl turned darling of American Vogue. Posh's modern chic dresses would look knockout on Meghan and would get the fashion set's seal of approval."

Aside from Beckham, Markle may opt for Ralph & Russo, Antonio Berardi, Roland Mouret or Anne Barge's wedding dresses. These designers are among Prince Harry's options.

Meanwhile, back in December, Inbal Dror, a leading bridal gown designer, announced that the palace asked them for sketches for Markle's wedding gown. "We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch," Inbal Dror's spokesperson told People. "Unfortunately it's a secret and I can't give more details about the sketch."

However, shortly after Inbal Dror made their statement, three sketches of the gowns they submitted leaked online. It remains unknown if the company will still design Markle's wedding dress, but an insider told US Weekly that the royal bride has already selected her wedding designer. The details of her wedding gown are expected to be kept secret like Middleton's dress was.

"We knew who it was for, but it was very secret - we had net curtains up and cleaners were not allowed into the room and the code on the door was changed," Mandy Ewing told Hello! about working on Middleton's wedding gown. "The dress was all in the news, but nobody knew who was doing it. When you're working you just focus on it and try not think about what's in the news. But it was an exciting event and everybody loved working on it - it was a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall