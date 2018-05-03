Meghan Markle's bridal procession will not be an easy journey for her.

In two weeks time, the "Suits" star will be walking down the aisle to exchange "I do's" with Prince Harry. However, Markle's big day won't be a walk in the park as upon arriving, she would have to climb up steep steps.

"The car will come into what will be an eerily quiet cloister," CNN's Max Foster said (via Express). "It will stop here, and the first thing that will confront the bride is some 20 steps leading up to the chapel."

According to Foster, as Markle walks her way up the stairs, the guests will see her. Everyone will likely turn around to watch Prince Harry's bride. "As Meghan Markle enters the church, the guests will turn around and see her at the West Door beneath that spectacular stained glass window," Foster continued. "This whole area will be filled with seats, 600 people in total."

"While it looks vast and spacious, it's actually looks quite intimate at this level," Foster explained. "It's quite narrow as we move up from the knave to the choir. Then a few more steps."

In related news, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams previously said that he believes Prince Harry and Markle will recreate the balcony kiss at the steps of the chapel. He claimed that the pair will not disappoint the crowd by sharing their first public kiss as a married couple after their wedding ceremony.

"It is the moment which the media need on an occasion as significant and historic as this and I am sure there will be a kiss after the service on the steps of St George's Chapel before the carriage procession begins," Fitzwilliams said. "Harry and Meghan will arrange this their way but they know how eagerly this will be anticipated and I think there is certain to be a kiss for the cameras to reach the vast global audience who will be watching and waiting."

On the other hand, royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter is hoping that Markle and Prince Harry will share a kiss during the carriage procession that is about a two-mile ride. "This couple are so touchy feeling, so incredibly tactile. I'm hoping we might get a couple of kisses on the carriage ride," she said.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville