Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding carriage could be the one spotted during their rehearsal.

On Tuesday morning, a practice run for Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding was done. There was a procession that took place around the grounds of the Palace in full public view that was led by a horse-drawn royal carriage.

Based on the photographs shared by Daily Star, the black polished carriage was drawn by two white horses driven by two uniformed men with hats. The publication suggested that this could be Prince Harry and Markle's royal carriage.

The palace has already confirmed that Prince Harry and the royal bride will have a horse-carriage procession after their wedding ceremony. They will leave the Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and will proceed to the High Street through the Windsor Town. They will return through the Long Walk.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the palace announced.

However, there are different opinions about the procession. According to one insider, it was not necessary as Prince Harry is only sixth-in-line to the throne and is unlikely to be the next king. Doing so will only require the heightening of the couple's security on their wedding day.

"William and Kate had a procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, but they are a future king and queen," a source said, as per royal correspondent Camilla Tominey. "The Windsor proposition is much more complicated than the route down the Mall because it includes a high street with shops. Retailers can't be expected to close for the day, so that poses an additional problem for police."

"Unless a sterile zone is put in place it's going to be impossible to make the area completely secure. Frankly, the whole thing is a bit of a nightmare from a policing perspective," the source added.

In related news, another insider claimed that Markle initially wanted a private wedding with Prince Harry. In fact, the actress did not want a procession. However, the palace denied her request as they received a lot of letters from the public requesting to be part of their nuptials.

Prince Harry and Markle will exchange "I Do's" on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland