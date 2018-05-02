Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a royal coin to commemorate their wedding.

Just weeks before Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding, the Royal Mint released a £5 coin to celebrate the couple's upcoming union. The coin costs so much more than its worth for $2574.62.

"Following the announcement of their engagement, the Royal Mint was granted a private sitting with Prince Harry and Meghan at Kensington Palace," Royal Mint said (via Express). "The setting of their meeting was relaxed and informal, which is reflected in the portrait of the couple."

It features Prince Harry and Markle gazing lovingly into each other's eyes which highlights the pair's familiarity and connection. However, the royal fans were not impressed with the coin. In fact, they were disappointed.

"This looks terrible," Nicole commented on the snap featuring Prince Harry and Markle's royal coin on Twitter.

"dreadful engraving. Looks like a cheap giveaway from a local paper," another user added.

"Dreadful! Can't believe this was approved by BP!" JulieAnnette agreed.

"Looks like a cartoon," avabelle76 described the coin.

"OMG how bad is that???" Daria Osman added.

Others could not believe how the coin looks and considered it a joke.

"oh that's actually real ummm looks like a joke," Diane Hill added.

"Surely this is a joke? Am I missing something? It’s not first of April and I’m seeing absurd news all over the internet today," Rachel Rose thought the same.

Another user noted the price and the worth of the coin aside from its "dreadful" appearance. "Who on earth in their right mind would buy one of these dreadful looking coins a great non investment if ever there was one," John Smith wrote.

In related news, a poll in March revealed that a number wanted to see Prince Harry and Markle on the next British banknotes. Of the 1,000 individuals who participated in the survey, 21 percent prefers Prince Harry on their money and 18 percent wants to see Markle with him on the bill.

Markle's Meghan Effect is expected to surpass Kate Middleton's Kate Effect this year due to her upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry. According to David Haigh, the CEO of business valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance, the future royal is considered a "big, big story."

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones