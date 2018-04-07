Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry for this year's Invictus Games in Australia.

On Friday, Prince Harry and Markle visited the athletes taking part in the U.K. Team Trials. There were about 400 veterans who will compete for 72 spots on the team.

During the outing, the "Suits" star and the Duke met Michael Mellon, 38, who suffered a rugby injury while playing for Royal Air Force in 2005. It led to the amputation of his lower left leg. According to him, he had a short conversation with the bride and groom-to-be.

"We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition," Mellon told People.

"She told me that she had never been to Australia, but was going to this year’s event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry," the father of three continued.

The 2018 Invictus Games is set from Oct. 20 to 27 in Sydney, Australia. It would be Markle's first major tour overseas as a royal wife.

Invictus Games is a special event for the lovers. Prince Harry and Markle made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games held in Toronto. They were photographed holding hands and sitting next to each other while watching a Tennis wheelchair match.

Prince Harry also invited Markle's mom, Doria Radland, on the closing ceremony. The mother and daughter were photographed smiling and clapping while Prince Harry gave a speech. Later on, he joined Markle and Radlan. The trio looked comfortable.

Prince Harry was also caught on camera kissing Markle on the cheek during the event. They were also spotted dancing and laughing together.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony will begin 12 p.m. U.K time (7 a.m. EST). After an hour, they will depart for the carriage ride procession.

Markle's parents are expected to be present at her royal wedding. Earlier this week, her father, Thomas Markle, was photographed checking a British history picture book.

Dana Schwartz of Entertainment Weekly captured the snap and shared it on Twitter. "Literally nothing is more pure than Meghan Markle's dad doing some reading to learn more about England," she wrote in the caption.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson