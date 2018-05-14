Meghan Markle's father reportedly has regrets over his staged photos.

The "Suits" actress' father was recently accused of posing for the photos paparazzi "took" of him in the news and tabloids. He was pictured working out ahead of the royal wedding and being measured for his suit for the occasion, but apparently all of those shots were staged.

Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. a.k.a Tom, said that their dad was "deeply embarrassed" for the stunt and is planning to apologize to Markle and Prince Harry. He also defended Thomas Sr. amid the controversy.

"People are quick to judge but they have no idea how much scrutiny we live under," he told Mirror. "Ever since Meg's relationship with Harry was made public two years ago we have lived our once normal."

Meanwhile, one friend of the former TV lighting director revealed that he was pressured to stage photos and "now feels like a complete fool" for doing so.

"He's telling friends he feels scammed by those who did the pictures but more worryingly he now has to face the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family," the source said. "Tom was worried about the trip over to the UK as it was. He does not like to be the centre of attention but now all eyes will be on him even more given what has now emerged. He'll hate the fact that people think he has betrayed them and he'll be fearful what they think."

Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The "Horrible Bosses" star's dad has opted to live a simple and quiet life in Mexico. For this reason, Rachel Johnson thinks that the nuptials will only be a nightmare for her father, who will be sending her away on that day.

"Which is why my heart breaks for poor old Thomas Markle Senior as he starts his long walk from freedom into the pitiless glare of the world's gaze," Johnson wrote.

"For his daughter, all this Royal Wedding Princess Bride Panto is a dream come true. It's even more perfect for the Firm, too, which is why Meghan has been front and centre from the off," Johnson wrote. "But amid the celebrations, spare a thought for Mr Markle. This isn't a Disney fairy tale – it must be his idea of a total nightmare."

