Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may visit their favorite African country again on their honeymoon.

The "Suits" actress and her husband-to-be will be spending their honeymoon in Namibia. However, a travel expert thinks that the couple might have a stopover at Botswana.

According to Marisa Lassman, founder of Another Africa, a luxury travel agency, May is the best time to visit Namibia. She added that the newlyweds will likely end their trip by visiting Botswana again.

"A trip to this part of the world should always begin with Namibia and end in Botswana," Lassman said (via Business Insider).

"Whilst Namibia is scenically astonishing, the level of camps and lodges cannot compete with the quality of what you'd find in Botswana. Far better to end the trip on a real high!" she added.

Prince Harry and Markle flew to Africa for her 36th birthday. There were rumors that the royal prince wanted to propose to Markle in Botswana which he considered as his second home.

The place is so dear to Prince Harry. In fact, the engagement ring he gave to Markle that included a center cushion-cut diamond estimated to be five carats was from the country.

Botswana is among the countries that are tipped to be Prince Harry and Markle's potential honeymoon destinations. The other options in the list were Ireland, Seychelles, Broadlands and Greece.

However, although Prince Harry and Markle have already decided where to go for their honeymoon, the couple will have to delay it as they have engagements after the royal wedding.

"The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway," Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf told People. "They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding."

In related news, since Markle will be joining the royal family soon, Princess Diana's private secretary, Patrick Jephson, offered the actress a few words of advice. According to him, Prince Harry's wife-to-be should support the crown, be non-political, and should learn to keep her opinion to herself.

However, if there is one skill that Markle should master, it's avoiding to be "seen as any kind of a destabilising force."

"In the whispering labyrinth of the court, unexpected surprises, even nice ones, can be misinterpreted as threats. Anything new or unknown, until it is proven to be harmless, will, therefore, be treated with suspicion — even hostility. When you're in the dynasty business, everything is subjected to the ultimate test: will this person/thing/idea/development help or hinder the survival of the current royal line?" Jephson explained.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas