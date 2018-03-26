Meghan Markle will have her own royal coat of arms and her father is entitled to having one too.

"Miss Markle's father has the right to a coat of arms because his daughter is marrying into the Royal Family, a source tells me," Richard Eden wrote. "Kate Middleton's father was given one, just as Sophie Rhys-Jones's father was when she married Prince Edward."

However, according to Eden, this has not been finalized yet. "So far, there has been no indication as to whether Mr. Markle wants one or not," the writer continued.

According to Eden, Michael Middleton used a gold chevron in his coat of arms. The former British Airways flight dispatcher opted for this material to reference his wife Carole Middleton's maiden name which is Goldsmith. The crest also featured three acorns that represent their three children, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa and James.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has already confirmed that the "Suits" star will have her own coat of arms. It is expected to be ready on the souvenir programme for her royal wedding with Prince Harry in May.

John Petrie, Herald in Waiting at the College of Arms who is responsible for Markle's crest told Eden that the future royal is "automatically" qualified for the honor.

A royal coat of arms acts as "the official coat of arms for the British monarch." It is divided into four quarters that represent the symbols of Ireland, England and Scotland. But this is usually customized according to the person's character.

Markle's shield may reflect her passions in life. For instance, it might include yoga, acting, fashion and her ancestry. Eden gave this mock-up for the future royal's coat of arms.

In related news, Markle and Prince Harry may re-invent the balcony kiss as they will not be able to return to the Buckingham Palace to do so. According to Victoria Arbiter, a royal correspondent, the couple's first public kiss may happen during their carriage ride.

"This couple are so touchy feeling, so incredibly tactile. I'm hoping we might get a couple of kisses on the carriage ride," Arbiter said. "It's about a two-mile ride through Windsor, post-wedding, so I think we might see a kiss then."

However, Richard Fitzwilliams thinks that it will happen before Prince Harry and Markle depart for the procession. "It is the moment which the media need on an occasion as significant and historic as this and I am sure there will be a kiss after the service on the steps of St George's Chapel before the carriage procession begins," Fitzwilliams said.

