Netizens suspect that there's an error in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding invitation.

Just recently the palace sent away 600 invitations to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. The invites were put together by Barnard and Westwood, but the netizens noticed that it didn't put the "Suits" actress' complete name.

According to Express, the wording of the card read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, K.G., K.T. requests the pleasure of the company of [name] at the Marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms. Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Saturday 19th May, 2018 at 12 Noon followed by a reception at Windsor Castle."

It uses Prince Harry's real name "Henry" but didn't include Markle's first name "Rachel." This prompted some royal fans to wonder why.

"Why isn't her full name on the invitation, Rachel Megan Markel??" one user asked.

"Um her name is Rachel Megan Markel wouldn't these all be typos?" another user wrote.

"Is her name not Rachel Meghan Markle?" another netizen commented.

It can be remembered that even Queen Elizabeth II uses Markle's complete name in her consent letter showing her approval to the couple's upcoming wedding.

"My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council," the queen said in a written statement.

In fact, many who were not aware of Markle's complete name were shocked after learning her first name. The actress' catapulted to fame following her stint on USA Network's legal drama "Suits" where she played the character of Rachel Zayne. She's the love interest of Patrick J. Adams' Michael Ross.

In related news, aside from reacting to Markle's name, there were rumors that the monarch took a jab at the actress because she only used her name when she described Kate Middleton as "trusted and well-beloved" when she released her consent letter for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, according to Hello!, there was actually no difference. The first letter that was released was the Privy Council declaration where the queen also used Middleton's name as is.

Her Majesty only described Middleton in a more personal note in the Instrument of Consent document that would be released closer to the wedding day. Queen Elizabeth II is expected to address Markle in the same manner.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson