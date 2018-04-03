Meghan Markle has common traits with Princess Diana.

The "Suits" star was very fond of the late Princess of Wales. Unfortunately, she never had the chance to meet her future mother-in-law in person. However, according to Larry King, the two women have similarities. In fact, Markle reminded him of the People's Princess.

"When Meghan was on my shows, I loved her passion," the 84-year-old host told Us Weekly. "She spoke about her projects with a true burning passion about them. She was also a person who stood up for what she believes in. She is not the type to shy away from speaking her mind. She reminded me of Lady Diana in the way that she speaks up for what she believes is right, but I believe she may be more political than Diana was."

King believes that Prince Harry's bride-to-be will be "a great source of pride to the U.K. and the royal family." He added that the "Horrible Bosses" star is a "terrific person" and "will truly make an amazing princess."

Just like King, many are seeing Princess Diana in Markle. In fact, some are convinced that the future royal will be the next People's Princess. Meanwhile, others think that Markle will surpass Princess Diana's popularity.

"My prediction is that Meghan is going to be our new Diana. A wee touch of Meghan adds a bit of sparkle," said Una Mallon, 47, who joined the crowd in Scotland to meet Markle and Prince Harry.

"The royal family is lucky to have her. She absolutely could be more popular than Diana," said Erin Specht, who dated Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr. for about 16 years.

"Meghan is just a normal, everyday person who's gotten to live a fairytale – not because she chased that or made it, it just came true for her. It couldn’t have happened to a better person," Specht added.

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to pay tribute to Princess Diana on their wedding day. The couple's wedding flowers will reportedly include white and cream roses which are associated with his mom.

In addition, a royal butler believes that Markle may opt to wear the Spencer tiara on her big day. This could be the couple's way to get Princess Diana involve in their royal wedding.

"If she does decide to wear a tiara, I believe she may opt for the Spencer tiara which was famously worn by Lady Diana Spencer on her wedding to Prince Charles, and on many more occasions throughout her life," Grant Harrold said.

Photo: Getty Images/Charles McQuillan