Meghan Markle's father wants to attend the royal wedding, but chances are now slim that he can witness his daughter's nuptials as he will reportedly undergo major heart surgery.

According to TMZ, Markle's dad, Thomas Markle Sr., will be going through surgery at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. "[Surgeons] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," their source said.

Thomas Sr. suffered a heart attack a week ago. On Monday, he began to experience chest pains again. He checked himself into a hospital and underwent a series of tests that determined the urgency of heart surgery.

Markle's dad reportedly blamed her brother, Thomas Markle Jr. a.k.a Tom, for the heart attack after his son urged Prince Harry to cancel the royal wedding. Tom released two open letters. In his first writeup, he asked Prince Harry not to go through with the nuptials, claiming his sister is not the right woman for the royal.

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right women for you," Tom wrote in an open letter shared by InTouch Weekly. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

"It's very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head changing her into a jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage," he continued.

However, after a week, he released another open letter begging Markle for a royal wedding invite. He insisted that the upcoming event could be an opportunity for their family to reunite.

"But it's not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family," Tom wrote. "We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day, because that's what families do. Not to mention, how long it's been since we all seen and have gotten together, that would be very nice. It can still be a royal wedding family reunion."

Thomas Sr. also announced on Monday that he will no longer be going to Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding. He said that he doesn't want to embarrass the royal family and his daughter after agreeing to be paid for his staged photos in the run-up of the "Suits" actress' big day.

However, he reportedly changed his mind after receiving a text from the future royal. Just hours before Thomas announced that he is getting a surgery, he received a text from Markle that read: "I love you." The bride-to-be added that she is worried about her father's health.

Markle's dad told TMZ that he hopes he could get out of the hospital and travel to England to walk his daughter down the aisle. Unfortunately, with his upcoming surgery, this might be impossible.

