Queen Elizabeth II reportedly gifted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a country home, the York Cottage, but one expert claimed that this is not true.

The Queen is expected to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an estate following their royal wedding. Her Majesty gave Prince William and Kate Middleton Anmer Hall. This triggered speculation that one of the Queen's properties will be given to Prince Harry and Markle as a wedding present as well.

According to Express, the York Cottage was tipped to be given to the newlyweds, so when they have children, they would be close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the holidays at Norfolk estate. But royal expert Marlene Koenig denied the reports.

"This story is utter nonsense," Koenig wrote on Twitter in response to Metro's report that the Queen gave the York Cottage to Prince Harry and Markle as a wedding gift. "I was at Sandringham nearly 3 weeks ago, asked one of the security people. was told no. The house is the estate office for Sandringham, also right on the tourist path (lake walk) no security. I took these photos from other side of small lake."

Prince Harry and Markle are currently occupying the Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. But the couple just signed a two-year lease for a home in Great Tew estate in Cotswolds, according to an insider. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly stay in their new home on weekends as they wait for the renovations of the Nottingham Cottage.

"Meghan loves the Cotswolds and fell in love with the estate the first time she went," the source said. "They recently had security cameras installed around the perimeter."

Prince Harry and Markle reportedly went house-hunting for high-end properties in Cotswolds in October. It is believed that the couple loves the place. According to a local, Prince Harry has spent the majority of his life there and it's a "place of sanctuary" for him following Princess Diana's death.

"It's not surprising that Harry would like to live where he feels at home," the local said. "He's lived in the Cotswolds all his life and often returns to visit his father. After his mother died, it became a place of sanctuary. When the boys entered their teens, Charles bought several homes in the area, thinking they might want one in the future."

