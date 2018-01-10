After pitting Meghan Markle against her future sister-in-law, Duchess Kate Middleton, one report is now claiming the former actor’s parents are fighting with her fiancé Prince Harry’s father and stepmother.

The latest rumor surrounding Markle and Prince Harry suggests the royal’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, are at odds with Markle’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle. However, a “palace insider” has denied the validity of the claims to Gossip Cop.

Details about their supposed feud were published by the Australian tabloid New Idea Magazine, which reported Prince Charles and his wife were “locked in a bitter war with Meghan’s father Thomas and mum Doria” over a “TV wedding deal.”

“To say that Prince Charles is appalled by Meghan’s family using the wedding and the royal family as a way to make money off a tacky TV special is an understatement. This is exactly the type of exploitation that Charles and his mother hate,” an unnamed source told the publication.

The report also stated that Markle’s older half-sister, Samantha Grant, who has been very vocal since the couple’s engagement announcement, agreed to have herself filmed traveling to London for the wedding as part of a “tacky endorsement deal.”

The insider added that Charles spoke to Markle’s father and accused him of “bring shame and embarrassment” to his daughter, while Doria is said to be upset with the Duchess of of Cornwall for her “appalling treatment of the bride-to-be.”

While the tabloid’s report caused a stir, Gossip Cop, which is known for shooting down rumors regarding members of the British royal family, says a palace insider has informed them the report by New Idea is “false.”

The tabloid report comes after Markle’s dad spoke highly of his daughter’s future husband. While speaking to The Sun, Thomas said he considers the prince to be a “gentleman.”

“I think it’s wonderful,” he said of the engagement. “I’m very delighted. I think they’re [a] very good match. I’m very happy for them, Meghan and Harry. I love my daughter very much.”

Grant has also recently revealed that Thomas will walk Markle down the aisle at her May wedding to Prince Harry. “He will be there one way or the other,” Grant said. “He will be there.”