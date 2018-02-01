Meghan Markle is breaking another royal protocol on her wedding day.

Earlier this week, an insider confirmed that the "Suits" actress is planning to give a speech on her big day if her father will not do the honor. Prince Harry was reportedly supportive of Markle's plan and even "thinks that it's a great idea."

Markle will reportedly take it as her opportunity to thank Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, her family and friends. But experts believe that a bride giving a speech during the reception is "breaking centuries of royal tradition."

"Historically at a royal wedding reception, the bride’s father would speak on her behalf, and the other speeches are reserved for the groom and the best man," Amber Harrison, head of wedding at Shutterfly, told HuffPost.

However, Harrison thinks that Markle's choice to break from the tradition is "refreshing." She added that it is "not too surprising, as Meghan has already shattered a number of traditions on her path to becoming a royal."

In addition, there is no reason for brides not to give a speech on their big day, if they want it. Some brides no longer have fathers or their dads might not be able to deliver a speech for some reason.

Meanwhile, Anne Chertoff, trend expert at WeddingWire, thinks that Markle's choice to give a speech at her reception has something to do with where she was brought up. Chertoff said that it is normal for American brides to make a toast or give a speech at their wedding receptions.

"Since Meghan is an American it’s highly likely that she may make a toast or speech at her wedding reception, which will widely be received in a positive and wonderful way," Chertoff explained.

Grant Harrold, etiquette expert and former butler to Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, share the same thoughts. For him, it's a personal choice and Markle's future husband and in-laws will likely support her.

In related news, Harrold previously commented on her Markle's first curtsy. According to him, the royal bride-to-be's curtsy was bobbing too low and the actress bowed her head. Meanwhile, he said that Kate Middleton got it "right."

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle. Their big day is expected to have twists and surprises as the couple will make their own rules.

"The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day," a source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall