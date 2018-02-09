A greek yogurt brand was recalled by its manufacturer Thursday due to its risk of containing glass fragments.

Meijer, a regional supercenter chain based in Michigan, voluntarily pulled select flavors of its store-branded yogurt. The yogurt was distributed at Meijer branches in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

"Meijer is announcing a voluntary recall of select Meijer branded Greek and Low-fat yogurt as a precautionary measure due to the potential risk of a small glass particles," a statement released by the FDA read. "Meijer became aware of the issue when a customer returned a yogurt cup containing two small pieces of glass."

"Upon investigation at the retailer's manufacturing facility, there may have been a possible risk of contamination," the statement continued.

RECALL ALERT: Meijer has recalled several yogurt products due to concerns of glass pieces: https://t.co/qwRpeLmzvg — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) February 9, 2018

The recalled products all have the expiration date Mar. 8, 2018. Meijer advised individuals who purchased the store-branded product to toss the black cherry, blueberry, low-fat blueberry, strawberry, vanilla and plain yogurt flavors.

"The products are packaged in a plastic cup with a foil seal and a label listing the above-mentioned UPCs," a statement on the FDA's recall listing read. "Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund."

At this time, no illnesses or injuries have been reported, the FDA claimed. The risk of being subjected to such harm is also considered to be low.

Meijer voluntarily pulled multiple items Dec. 20 that contained apples and cited the risk of Listeria monocytogenes as a reason for the decision. The company had not received any reports of illness following the recall, the FDA said.

Meijer did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: FDA/Twitter