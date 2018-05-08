The Met Gala may be over but the chatter about the stunning red carpet fashion has just begun. This year, celebrities were asked to follow the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” which explores fashion in Catholicism.

Prior to the event, the theme was approved by the Vatican, which has loaned 50 garments and accessories to be featured in the Costume Institute’s exhibit.

While some celebrities were able to work with designers and rock the perfect looks, others fell short of grasping a full understanding of what was expected, and simply failed to make a major statement.

One of the best-dressed stars who nailed their looks while sticking to the 2018 Met Gala theme was Blake Lively. The “Gossip Girl” alum looked stunning in a custom Versace gown featuring detailed embroidery and accessorized with over $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In March, Lively gushed over her Met Gala look to Women’s Wear Daily, revealing she was working with Schwartz and shoe designer Christian Louboutin to create “something special.”

“They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else.”

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Another actress who managed to make a statement on the red carpet was Zoe Kravitz in her jaw-dropping, beaded lace Saint Laurent gown which was held together by two bows.

While her gown may not have emphasized “Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” it certainly appeared mindful of the “Heavenly Bodies” part of the theme.

The “Big Little Lies” actress wanted the attention to remain on her dress, according to her makeup artist Nina Park. “The dress was such a focus itself, and there was a lot going on, so we wanted to make [the look] very skin focused and clean, subdued with monochromatic colors to bring out her features,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande made her Met Gala debut in a major way by wearing a Vera Wang gown inspired by of Michelangelo’s, “The Last Judgement.”

“[It is in] the Sistine Chapel back wall by Michaelangelo. It is The Last Judgement. This is the painting I am wearing. I am so excited about my dress. I just love it!” she told E! News.

Check out the other celebrities who stuck to the theme of the 2018 Met Gala and nailed their looks below.

