Mickey becomes Chip’s gambling instructor in the next episode of “The Mick.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 15 of the Fox comedy, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) teaches Chip (Thomas Barbusca) and his friend Dylan (Griffin Gluck) how to gamble.

In the trailer for the installment, Chip asks his aunt Mickey to mentor him and Dylan on how to be a great gambler. Mickey is hesitant at first but when Chip says that they’re going to give her a cut in their winnings, she quickly changes her mind and readily jumps into her new role.

Despite Mickey’s guidance, Chip and Dylan end up losing a large sum of money. So in an attempt to win the money back, Mickey uses Sabrina’s (Sofia Black-D’Elia) new relationship with the Junior National Women’s Soccer team captain to place a bet on one of their games.

The trailer for the episode shows a quick glimpse of Sabrina’s new girlfriend. At the beginning of the 30-second clip, Sabrina and his girlfriend lock lips, much to the surprise of Mickey, Jimmy (Scott MacArthur), Chip and Dylan. Also in the video, Mickey slaps Jimmy in the face, and Alba (Carla Jimenez) screams as she charges towards the Colonel (E.J. Callahan).

Speaking of Alba, series co-creator Dave Chernin revealed to Den of Geek earlier this month that they have “absolutely” been thinking of introducing a recurring love interest for Jimenez’s character. In fact, co-creator John Chernin said that the show has a “little Alba romance” coming up later on in the season. “We had a brief tease of that sort of thing earlier in the year, too,” John teased. “We have a really good idea for Season 3 that revolves around Alba's relationship status, so we’re getting there.”

“The Mick’s” next episode isn’t the first gambling-themed installment the series has done. In Season 1, episode 14, Mickey memorably went to the casino to give herself a much-needed break from looking after Sabrina, Chip and Ben (Jack Stanton). But because Mickey has a gambling issue, visiting the nearest casino turned out to be a disaster.

“The Mick” Season 2, episode 15, titled “The Juice,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.