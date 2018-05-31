Microsoft is officially terminating Groove Music for iOS and Android devices this year.

Microsoft announced last year that it was killing off the streaming service for Android and iOS, but would continue to support the Windows 10 app. It seems the time has come for the company to keep its word.

In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft confirmed that Groove Music for the iOS and Android platforms is coming to an end later this year and starting this Friday, June 1, the apps will no longer be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“Tomorrow we’re notifying customers that on December 1, 2018, the Groove Music iOS and Android apps will also be retired and, effective June 1, are no longer available for download,” Microsoft said.

The app removal means certain features will no longer be accessible. Users will not have access to MP3 or audio files stored on Microsoft’s One Drive cloud service via the Groove Music app.

Microsoft maintained that users will still be able to access music files directly via the One Drive app on iOS and Android. But this would mean that they won’t be able to see the album art or music controls of the audio files, as pointed out by 9To5Google.

The latest move also signifies that Microsoft has completely given up on offering a music-focused service or app across major mobile platforms.

Groove Music is a digital music streaming service that was discontinued on Dec. 31, 2017. Even though the streaming and music-purchasing features of the app were eliminated last year, the app continued to function but only as a music player that can play local and cloud stored music.

As a music player, Groove Music was preferred by users who like the app’s simple and straightforward design. Once they have added their music files to One Drive, they were able to point the Groove Music app to play them on any of their supported devices, according to Windows Central.

Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic