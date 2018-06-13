Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 will reportedly arrive next year and it will sport a redesigned body. Microsoft is also said to be working on another Windows 10 device that may be a low-cost Surface computer.

The Surface Pro 6 is said to be a major update to Microsoft’s current lineup of Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablets. ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley claims that this new iteration of the Surface Pro will be “heavily redesigned” and might arrive sometime during mid-2019. Foley didn’t give out any details on the device’s redesign, but Thurrot.com reported separately that the Pro 6 is codenamed “Carmel.”

Microsoft is also said to be working on a low-cost tablet codenamed “Libra.” This might be the same device that Bloomberg reported about last month and is believed to be Microsoft’s strategy to take on Apple’s iPad. the “Libra” device is said to arrive before the end of the year. The Next Web speculates that it might be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 ARM-compatible chipset.

The Snapdragon 850 was just announced by Qualcomm last week and is intended for Always Connected Windows 10 PCs. Qualcomm did say that the processor will be powering new PCs that will arrive during the 2018 holiday season. However, Foley heard from her sources that at least some models of this “Libra” device might arrive sometime this summer.

Microsoft might also release a new Surface Laptop later this fall and it will be powered by Intel’s latest 8th-generation processors. The refreshed version of the Surface Laptop will still have the Surface Connect port, but it’s still uncertain if the upcoming device will include any USB Type-C ports.

Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid