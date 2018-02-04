The Super Bowl episode of “This Is Us” will likely reveal how Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jack dies. However, death doesn’t mean the end of Jack Pearson’s story.

Typically, when a character is killed off a TV show, the actor leaves. However, Milo Ventimiglia isn’t leaving NBC’s hit drama yet.

“This Is Us” follows the Pearson family through many different periods of their lives. While Jack will die in flashbacks that take place in 1998, the series also has storylines that occur before that. Fans have seen Jack in the late 80s as the father of elementary school kids, in the 70s as a newlywed and every so often there are even be flashbacks to his childhood.

Photo: NBC

That means Milo Ventimiglia isn’t leaving “This Is Us” when Jack dies. He even confirmed as much a year ago.

“Going into this show I knew that my character was always going to be past and I was O.K. with it,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “Dan Fogelman, our creator, he was like, ‘Milo, you’re not going anywhere.’ I’m like, O.K., great!’”

In September, Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, also emphasized that Jack’s death wasn’t going to stop Ventimiglia from appearing. “Milo is No. 1 on the call sheet — he isn’t going anywhere,” Moore told People. “He is our leader. We call him our actor department head. If you want to know what’s going on in the show or have a question about something, Milo, without fail, has the answer.”

That won’t make the Super Bowl episode any less painful. “This Is Us” left off with the Pearson family’s slow cooker malfunctioning and setting the house on fire. The whole first floor is burning before anyone upstairs notices.

Photo: NBC

In the post-Super Bowl episode, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will be hosting a Super Bowl party in 2018, but the 1998 storyline will pick up right where it left off.

Finally, fans will finally have answers about how Jack dies. How was he the only one to not survive? Why does Kate (Chrissy Metz) feel responsible for his death? Will the family dog play a part in how Jack dies?

Fans will have to tune in to find out. The Super Bowl episode of “This Is Us” is set to start around 10:15 p.m. EST on Sunday on NBC.

You may notice that your TV guide claims the episode will be 80 minutes long. While the episode is three minutes longer than usual, it’s not that super-sized. There is just some extra time put in to help DVR players record the episode even if the game goes longer than expected.