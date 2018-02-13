An opportunistic Florida car thief got away with a minivan Monday, but what was inside the van may have been too much for them to handle. According to Jacksonville police, a minivan containing a dead body was stolen during a short period in which it was left alone, but has since been found, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Jacksonville police are searching for a silver minivan — and the corpse inside it — stolen from a local cremation business. The van was last seen near Regency Square. https://t.co/ooYLMy6fGz — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) February 12, 2018

The van was carrying the corpse of a man who died at the UF Health Jacksonville hospital to a cremation building. The driver left it running with the doors unlocked outside the building while he ran some paperwork inside, only to see the van driving away as he came back out. He followed it in another vehicle for a time, but eventually lost track of it.

Ultimately, the van was found Tuesday with the body still inside. Jacksonville police announced the development on Twitter, but did not indicate the thief (or thieves) had been found. That means it is not yet known if the person who stole it knew it had a body inside, but since the van had zero company markings on it, it is possible they had no idea.

The stolen 2006 silver Honda Odyssey Van #JSO was searching for has been located with the dead body inside.







A citizen observed the van abandoned in the 9500 blk of Merrill and contacted police. Thank you to the citizen who called it in. Working together makes a difference. pic.twitter.com/GvjYsTPlHJ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 13, 2018

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images