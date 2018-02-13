An opportunistic Florida car thief got away with a minivan Monday, but what was inside the van may have been too much for them to handle. According to Jacksonville police, a minivan containing a dead body was stolen during a short period in which it was left alone, but has since been found, the Florida Times-Union reported.

The van was carrying the corpse of a man who died at the UF Health Jacksonville hospital to a cremation building. The driver left it running with the doors unlocked outside the building while he ran some paperwork inside, only to see the van driving away as he came back out. He followed it in another vehicle for a time, but eventually lost track of it.

Ultimately, the van was found Tuesday with the body still inside. Jacksonville police announced the development on Twitter, but did not indicate the thief (or thieves) had been found. That means it is not yet known if the person who stole it knew it had a body inside, but since the van had zero company markings on it, it is possible they had no idea.

 

GettyImages-164740989 The new Honda 2014 Odyssey minivan is displayed at the 2013 New York International Auto Show on March 27, 2013 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images