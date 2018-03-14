Morgan Roof, Dylann Roof's Sister Charged With Weapons, Drug Possession In School
Morgan Roof, the younger sister of Dylann Roof, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and a deadly weapon on school campus Wednesday.
Dylann, a white supremacist mass murderer, was convicted for the murder of nine black parishioners during a bible study at a Charleston church on June 17, 2015. He pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder and received a death sentence — the first federal hate crime defendant to receive such a punishment.
In the videos released of jail visits from Dylann's family members, Morgan is seen pining for her brother’s love, something that he refused to reciprocate.
“I love you, Dylann, even if you don’t love me back,” she said, the Post and Courier reported, to which Dylann simply replied “Okay.” She also added that if her brother is ever executed, she would want to be in attendance.
Morgan, 18, attends the A.C. Flora High School in Forest Acres, South Carolina, where she was discovered carrying marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the State reported.
Morgan also sent out a Snapchat post Wednesday that alarmed the student body. In the post, she objected the students' participation in the National Walkout Day march, organized to unite against gun violence in schools. Morgan’s high school was also one of the institutions participating in the walkout.
Morgan wrote in the post that she believed the walkout would not fix anything in the country as it is mostly African-American students who are participating in it and that she hopes that they “get shot.”
Dylann’s sister was arrested after a school administrator got in contact with the school resource officer (SRO). It is not yet clear if the administrator was tipped off by any of the other students following Morgan’s social media post.
The SRO acted swiftly and took Morgan into custody for violating school’s policy. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and held on $5000 bond. One of the conditions of the bond was that she will not be allowed to return to A.C. Flora High School anymore, Fox Carolina reported.
In order to clear up circulating rumors about the incident that took place inside the school grounds, A.C. Flora's principal, Susan Childs, posted the following letter on the school’s Twitter page:
AC Flora is fortunate to have a close and caring community which is open to sharing information. I want to thank those of you who have called to share concerns about what you may have heard from our students. In an effort to stop rumors, I would like to explain recent events that have occurred at AC Flora.
As many of you know, today was set as a time for a student walkout. Our student leaders had asked to be allowed to spend seventeen minutes to remember each of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. This student-led event was voluntary. The walkout went well with only a minor verbal disagreement that occurred at dismissal from the event. A rumor then started that a certain student had a weapon. This was heavily investigated and found to be inaccurate. In a separate situation, a student used social media to post a hateful message. The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption.
In an isolated incident yesterday, administration was notified that there was possibly a weapon on campus. Through diligent work from the Assistant Principals and the School Resource Officers, an unloaded weapon was recovered. The investigation of this matter involves law enforcement as well as school officials. Discipline for students involved will follow the Richland One Code of Conduct.
I realize that rumors and the tragic school shootings in Florida are events that can cause anxiety for our students, parents, faculty, and the community. Be assured that the safety of our students will always be our top priority. We must continue to work together to maintain a safe and positive learning environment. Please feel free to contact me at 803.807.8697 if you have questions or concerns.
Thank you,
Susan Childs
Principal