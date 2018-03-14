Morgan Roof, the younger sister of Dylann Roof, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and a deadly weapon on school campus Wednesday.

Dylann, a white supremacist mass murderer, was convicted for the murder of nine black parishioners during a bible study at a Charleston church on June 17, 2015. He pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder and received a death sentence — the first federal hate crime defendant to receive such a punishment.

Photo: Getty Images/ Grace Beahm-Pool

In the videos released of jail visits from Dylann's family members, Morgan is seen pining for her brother’s love, something that he refused to reciprocate.

“I love you, Dylann, even if you don’t love me back,” she said, the Post and Courier reported, to which Dylann simply replied “Okay.” She also added that if her brother is ever executed, she would want to be in attendance.

Morgan, 18, attends the A.C. Flora High School in Forest Acres, South Carolina, where she was discovered carrying marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the State reported.

Morgan also sent out a Snapchat post Wednesday that alarmed the student body. In the post, she objected the students' participation in the National Walkout Day march, organized to unite against gun violence in schools. Morgan’s high school was also one of the institutions participating in the walkout.

Morgan wrote in the post that she believed the walkout would not fix anything in the country as it is mostly African-American students who are participating in it and that she hopes that they “get shot.”

Dylann’s sister was arrested after a school administrator got in contact with the school resource officer (SRO). It is not yet clear if the administrator was tipped off by any of the other students following Morgan’s social media post.

The SRO acted swiftly and took Morgan into custody for violating school’s policy. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and held on $5000 bond. One of the conditions of the bond was that she will not be allowed to return to A.C. Flora High School anymore, Fox Carolina reported.

In order to clear up circulating rumors about the incident that took place inside the school grounds, A.C. Flora's principal, Susan Childs, posted the following letter on the school’s Twitter page: