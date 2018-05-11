Mother's Day is almost here, and quality time with mom may be just the ticket to a special celebration. If Mom's idea of a good time is curling up on the couch and binging some movies and television shows on Netflix, then you-re in luck.

Several movies and TV episodes revolving around stories about motherhood will be available on the streaming service, making them the perfect things to watch with mom on a day that's all about her. Here's everything you can stream together during Mother's Day weekend 2018.

Movies:

"The Babadook" (2014)

If mom likes to be scared, then this is the movie for her. The story follows some frequent tantrums by a young boy, which turn sinister when a creepy children's book turns up in his room and he asks his mother a simple question—does she want to die?

"Boyhood" (2014)

After a divorce, a mother and father continue sharing the task of guiding their young son through youth, adolescence, and adulthood.

"Definitely Maybe" (2008)

Hoping to better understand why her parents are getting a divorce, a young girl named Maya (Abigail Breslin) listens as her father, Will (Ryan Reynolds) recounts his romantic pasts with three different women. The catch is she needs to figure out which one of them is actually her mother. This movie is perfect for the "Mr. Moms" out there.

"Fun Mom Dinner" (2017)

This comedy follows four preschool moms with little in common as they take a much-needed night out from their kids--but run into some unexpected consequences.

"Lion" (2016)

An Indian man who was separated from his mother at age 5 and adopted by an Australian couple returns home, determined to find his birth family.

"Mothers and Daughters" (2016)

This drama starring Susan Sarandon, Mira Sorvino, and Selma Blair shows the ups and downs of mother-daughter relationships through several interwoven stories. They are all documented by a pregnant single photographer.

"Thi Mai" (2017)

In this film, a woman, along with two of her friends, travels to Vietnam to bring home the baby her recently deceased daughter had planned to adopt.

TV Episodes:

Photo: Netflix

"Friends," Season 1, Episode 11-"The One with Mrs. Bing"

When Chandler's romance novelist mother comes to New York, Joey catches her and Ross kissing.

"Friends," Season 5, Episode 3- "The One Hundredth"

Phoebe goes into labor and is stuck with a doctor who is obsessed with the show "Happy Days."

"Friends," Season 10, Episode 9- "The One with The Birth Mother"

Nervous and excited, Monica and Chandler travel to Ohio to meet a pregnant woman who is considering allowing them to adopt her child when it's born.

"Gilmore Girls" Season 1, Episode 9- "Rory's Dance"

Rory attends her first dance with Dean but they get home late, causing Emily and Lorelei to fight over Lorelei's mothering skills.

"Gilmore Girls," Season 2, Episode 16- "There's The Rub"

Lorelei and Emily's weekend at a spa doesn't go as planned.

"Gilmore Girls," Season 2, Episode 21- "Lorelei's Graduation Day"

Lorelei is about to graduate from business school, so Rory secretly invites guests to her graduation ceremony.

"Gilmore Girls," Season 4, Episode 2- "The Loreleis' First Day At Yale"

Lorelei helps Rory move into her dorm, where she meets an odd new roommate and learns that she will also be sharing her room with a familiar face.

"Gilmore Girls," Season 6, Episode 9- "The Prodigal Daughter Returns"

After months of estrangement, Lorelei and Rory make their first move toward reconciliation.

"The Office," Season 6, Episode 18- "The Delivery: Part 2"

Everybody plays the waiting game as Pam prepares to give birth.

"Orange Is The New Black," Season 3, Episode 1- "Mother's Day"

Caputo's kinder, gentler new regime includes organizing a Mother's Day fair for the inmates that brings up a lot of mixed feelings about family.