A new month is just days away which means there will be new movies arriving in theaters. Marvel fans can expect to see the release of “Deadpool 2” while “Star Wars” fanatics can look forward to the release of the franchise’s latest anthology film.

With the warm weather slowly rolling in, May 2018 will be a great time to head to the theaters to escape from the rising temperatures and watch the latest films.

Check out the summaries and trailers of the new movies premiering in theaters during the month of May.

Friday, May 4

“Overboard”

When wealthy playboy Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez) abruptly fires his cleaning lady Kate (Anna Farris) without pay, the single mom gets revenge when he falls overboard and loses his memories. After convincing Leonard that he is poor and married to her, Kate begins to wonder how long she will be able to lie about her fictional family.

“The Son of Bigfoot”

Moviegoers overseas have already had a chance to see the animated film which tells the story of Adam Harrison (Pappy Faulkner), who sets out to track down his father, only to learn that he is actually Bigfoot (Christopher L. Parson). However, those of us in the US will have to wait until May to watch this film on the big screen.

“Tully”

Charlize Theron takes on the role of Marlo, an exhausted mother of three who receives a night nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis) as a gift from her brother. Although Marlo isn’t initially comfortable with the situation, she begins to form an unexpected bond with the young woman.

May 11

“Life of the Party”

After getting dumped by her husband, Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) decides to get a new start by going back to college. When she ends up at the same school as her daughter, Maddie (Molly Gordon), she embraces the college experience and all of the partying perks that come along with it.

“Breaking In”

A weekend getaway turns into a nightmare for a mother of two when four men break into her father’s secluded estate. Alone and afraid, she must fight to save the lives of her children.

“The Assassin’s Code ”

When rookie detective Michael Connelly (Justin Chatwin) begs to be assigned to a major robbery case, he finds himself in a world of danger while being closely watched by a mysterious assassin.

May 18

“Show Dogs”

Ludacris voices a police dog named Max that is forced to go undercover as a show dog and compete in a dog show with his human partner played by Will Arnett.

“Book Club”

After reading “50 Shades of Grey,” the lives of four friends are forever changed. Inspired by the popular raunchy novel, the ladies decide to take a new lease on life and indulge in some outlandish behavior.

“Deadpool 2”

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is finally back in the highly anticipated sequel. This time around, he works to form the X-Force with the intent of saving a young mutant from the grasps of Cable (Josh Brolin).

May 25

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

The movie follows the journey of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he meets his best friend Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and comes across the shady smuggler known as Lando (Donald Glover).