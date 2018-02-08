Virginia Kull has been cast in Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s “Mr. Mercedes.”

According to Deadline, Kull will play the recurring role of Sadie McDonald, a nurse on the neurology ward — known as the “Brain Bucket” — at Mercy General Hospital. An epileptic who has recently gone off her medication, Sadie is prone to occasional microscopic seizures, which pull her away from the task of taking care of her most popular patient Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway).

Kull is best known for her role as Beth Solano in the Fox limited series “Gracepoint.” Kull’s recent TV credits include Epix’s “Get Shorty,” Showtime’s “Twin Peaks,” HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” NBC’s “This Is Us” and Amazon Video’s “Sneaky Pete.”

Kull is the latest addition to the growing list of actors who have joined the cast of “Mr. Mercedes” for Season 2. As reported last month, Jack Huston (“Ben-Hur”) and Maximiliano Hernández (“The Last Ship”) will appear next season as Brady’s doctor, Dr. Felix Babineau, and Assistant DA Antonio Montez, respectively.

Also joining the series is Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”), who is set to play Dr. Babineau’s wife Cora Babineau. As previously revealed, Cora is the head of marketing at a major pharmaceutical corporation, who’s even more ambitious than she is beautiful. If Felix has a genius for manipulating people from the inside out as he reaches into their brains and rewires them, Cora has a genius for influencing people from the outside in. Her beauty, brains and force of will, judiciously softened with poise and extreme charm, make her a formidable saleswoman of whatever she’s peddling.

In addition to Treadaway, other original cast members returning for Season 2 are Brendan Gleeson as Detective Bill Hodges, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence as Detective Peter Dixon, Breeda Wool as Lou Linklater, Justine Lupe as Holly Gibney, and Holland Taylor as Ida Silver.

Just like Season 1, Season 2 will be based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges Trilogy, which includes “Mr. Mercedes,” “Finders Keepers” and “End of Watch.” “The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and ‘Mr. Mercedes’ is the first season. Then we’ll turn to Season 2 and the second book,” executive producer Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter last August.

Although there are only three books in the novel series, Kelley said that he’s open to going beyond a potential third season. “Going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success it would make for three seasons and then,” Kelley said. "[But] who knows? Maybe longer if we’re having fun.”

Production on the 10-episode Season 2 starts this month in Charleston, South Carolina.

